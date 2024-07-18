Leeds United star provides fitness update after injury battle with 'close' call

A Leeds star has provided a fitness update following his injury battle.

Leeds United star Pascal Struijk has provided a fitness update upon his return from injury.

Centre-back Struijk has not featured for Leeds since Boxing Day’s clash at Preston North End, after which a groin injury ultimately required surgery and curtailed the rest of his campaign.

Struijk, though, has returned to pre-season training this summer and says he is now “raring to go” having been “close” to returning at the back end of last season.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Struijk said: “I'm really excited. I'm just raring to go after such a long time. It's always great to get back to it, but for me especially, it's just good to get back playing again.

"At the end of last season, I was getting close but still wasn't ready, so to be able to workout over the summer and be ready for the first day of pre-season was a really good feeling, because you haven't been part of it for a while."

