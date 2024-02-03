Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are, at least temporarily, in second place after their narrow away win over Bristol City on Friday night. The Whites came away from the West Country with all three points thanks to a Wilfried Gnonto goal, leapfrogging Ipswich Town for now, with the Tractor Boys in action on Saturday.

The Whites have been through a busy schedule of late, but it gets no easier, back in action as soon as Tuesday night due to their FA Cup replay with Plymouth Argyle. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Cooper future latest

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Leeds player who is said to be preparing to leave this summer is mainstay Liam Cooper. The long-serving Whites skipper will see his deal come to an end at the end of the season after a decade at the club.

The Athletic report that Cooper is not expecting an offer of a new deal but he will see out the rest of his time at the club. The veteran is not the first choice centre-back currently, but he remains an important member of Farke's squad.

Gnonto praise

Whites star Gnonto has attracted praise for his finish against Bristol City on Friday night. TalkSport pundit and former Burnley striker said on air via MOTNews: “It’s an excellent strike, isn’t it? He’s taken the ball, first touch he’s moved it onto his left and he just takes the shot on. The first touch set it up and then he’s put everything on it, great connection in the back of the net.