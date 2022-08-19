Leeds United star Patrick Bamford reveals fresh injury concern ahead of Chelsea clash

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites will look to extend their unbeaten start to the Premier League season to three games for the first time since 2001 when they host the Blues at Elland Road this weekend.

Last Saturday, United surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Southampton at St Mary’s – but the sight of Bamford hobbling off inside half an hour could be a greater cause of concern to Leeds fans.

The England international missed out on large parts of the 2021/2022 campaign with successive injuries to his ankle, hamstring and foot, and his absence was keenly felt by the relegation-battling Whites after Bamford completed a 17-goal haul in his first season in the top flight.

This term, Bamford has taken on the armband in the absence of captain Liam Cooper, who is sidelined with an achilles injury.

But on Saturday, the 28-year-old was forced to hand it over to Rodrigo – whose chart-topping three goals in two games has somewhat quietened calls for Leeds to sign a striker – as he made way for Dan James in the first half on the south coast.

Speaking to the Leeds United podcast this week, Bamford confirmed he’ll miss out this weekend.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Patrick Bamford of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Leeds United at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

“I’m alright, to be fair,” Bamford said.

"I've got a slight groin injury, so I'll probably miss, maybe the Chelsea game.

“But I think it's just part and parcel of kind of coming back. Obviously I barely played last year, and barely trained actually as well.