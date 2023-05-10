Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Leeds United star opens up on mental struggles after special Elland Road encounter with veterans

Leeds United star Max Wober has opened up on the importance of sharing mental struggles after an Elland Road encounter with a group of veterans.

By Graham Smyth
Published 10th May 2023, 14:56 BST- 2 min read

The defender, who arrived from Austrian side RB Salzburg in January, visited the Leeds United Foundation's Combat Cafe this week to join in with one of their weekly sessions at the stadium. Wober shared his experience of struggling with his mental wellbeing in the early days of a career that started in the youth system at Rapid Wien, before spells with Ajax, Sevilla and Salzburg. He was quizzed on the feelings he had to deal with and what mechanisms he used to cope. Themes of the discussion included loneliness, isolation, anxiety and a pressure to cope alone.

Speaking out is a key to finding a way through difficult periods, he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I think the most important thing that came from today was how they made me feel part of the group, even given everything they have been through as soldiers," said the 25-year-old.

"I am just a footballer, but we shared a lot of the same feelings and experiences being away from family and friends and struggling with that idea of being a burden, by sharing your feelings. All of us realised that as soon as we opened up, and just spoke to somebody about feeling low, that was when we started to feel better and recognise that there was a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Wober's visit came ahead of the Premier League's 'Inside Matters' week, when the fixtures played between 6 and 15 May will be dedicated to a campaign to support the mental wellbeing of players, fans and local communities. The campaign encourages football supporters to keep mental health in their conversations and it comes immediately prior to this year's anxiety-themed Mental Health Awareness Week.

Combat Cafe is delivered for veterans and their family members, providing a weekly chance to socialise and take part in group activities. Each session at Elland Road is free to attend, with monthly trips and guest speakers delivering talks on relevant subjects. Veterans taking part are also able to benefit from extra support from the Foundation's partner, Sporting Force.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Foundation said: "The main aim for the programme, which has been running for almost a year, is to combat isolation and mental health issues through regular social interaction and exercise. This initiative offers local veterans the chance to bond with like-minded individuals in a controlled setting, which in turn should help improve their mental wellbeing and feeling of belonging."

SPECIAL VISIT - Leeds United defender Max Wober opened up on his own mental health struggles in a special visit to the Leeds United Foundation's Combat Cafe.SPECIAL VISIT - Leeds United defender Max Wober opened up on his own mental health struggles in a special visit to the Leeds United Foundation's Combat Cafe.
SPECIAL VISIT - Leeds United defender Max Wober opened up on his own mental health struggles in a special visit to the Leeds United Foundation's Combat Cafe.

For more information on the various mental health projects delivered through the Leeds United Foundation contact [email protected]

Related topics:Elland Road