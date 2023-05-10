The defender, who arrived from Austrian side RB Salzburg in January, visited the Leeds United Foundation's Combat Cafe this week to join in with one of their weekly sessions at the stadium. Wober shared his experience of struggling with his mental wellbeing in the early days of a career that started in the youth system at Rapid Wien, before spells with Ajax, Sevilla and Salzburg. He was quizzed on the feelings he had to deal with and what mechanisms he used to cope. Themes of the discussion included loneliness, isolation, anxiety and a pressure to cope alone.

Speaking out is a key to finding a way through difficult periods, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the most important thing that came from today was how they made me feel part of the group, even given everything they have been through as soldiers," said the 25-year-old.

"I am just a footballer, but we shared a lot of the same feelings and experiences being away from family and friends and struggling with that idea of being a burden, by sharing your feelings. All of us realised that as soon as we opened up, and just spoke to somebody about feeling low, that was when we started to feel better and recognise that there was a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Wober's visit came ahead of the Premier League's 'Inside Matters' week, when the fixtures played between 6 and 15 May will be dedicated to a campaign to support the mental wellbeing of players, fans and local communities. The campaign encourages football supporters to keep mental health in their conversations and it comes immediately prior to this year's anxiety-themed Mental Health Awareness Week.

Combat Cafe is delivered for veterans and their family members, providing a weekly chance to socialise and take part in group activities. Each session at Elland Road is free to attend, with monthly trips and guest speakers delivering talks on relevant subjects. Veterans taking part are also able to benefit from extra support from the Foundation's partner, Sporting Force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Foundation said: "The main aim for the programme, which has been running for almost a year, is to combat isolation and mental health issues through regular social interaction and exercise. This initiative offers local veterans the chance to bond with like-minded individuals in a controlled setting, which in turn should help improve their mental wellbeing and feeling of belonging."

SPECIAL VISIT - Leeds United defender Max Wober opened up on his own mental health struggles in a special visit to the Leeds United Foundation's Combat Cafe.