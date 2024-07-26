Leeds United star open to position change after surprise outing amid Whites man praise
Ex-Whites Academy graduate Sam Byram is approaching his second season back at Elland Road having re-joined the club last summer following his release from former club Norwich City. Byram re-joined Leeds on a one-year deal but his contract has now been extended by a further year ahead of the club’s 2024-25 Championship promotion bid.
The defender made 37 appearances last term as both a right-back and left-back yet Byram filled a different position in the team’s first public pre-season friendly of the summer. Leeds returned in front of fans for the first time this summer in last Friday night’s match at Harrogate Town in which boss Daniel Farke lined his men up with three centre-backs, one of whom was Byram after the break.
After seven changes at the interval, Byram came through 45 minutes as the team’s right-sided centre-back, after which the 30-year-old defender backed himself to "adapt” to wherever Farke would need him in the Whites defence.
Speaking to the YEP, Byram was asked how he would feel if it ended up being Sam Byram the centre-back and smiled: “I played there a few times at Norwich and sort of earlier on. I like to defend, I am obviously not the most physical but I would like to think that positionally I can adapt to that role as well as at full-back. I am happy to play wherever, I am just enjoying being on the pitch."
Farke then reverted to last season’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation for the club’s friendly against Hannover 96 in Germany this week in which Leeds recorded an impressive 4-1 success. Byram lined up as a right back, playing 45 minutes before swapping places with new signing Jayden Bogle at the break.
Pressed on whether it was likely to be the right side or left side of defence for him after his Harrogate outing, Byram declared that he would be happy with any position as he expressed his delight at playing under Farke.
"Wherever!” said Byram, asked if it would be left or right for him. "I think you get to my age and you just enjoy playing. I really enjoy playing in this team, for this manager so if it's right back, left back, centre back, wherever, I am happy to contribute where I can."
