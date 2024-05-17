Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds star has reflected on his big Whites turning point.

Illan Meslier has reflected on his big Leeds United turning point - and a particular Whites team mate helping hand.

Whites keeper Meslier was able to enjoy a rather quieter match between the sticks in Thursday evening’s Championship play-off semi-final second leg at home to Norwich City, such was United’s dominance against the Canaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was, though, one moment of big exception - which Meslier admits might have been key. Just two minutes after Joel Piroe had put Leeds 2-0 up, Norwich striker Josh Sargent dispossessed Whites centre-back Ethan Ampadu and found himself through on goal.

The striker who has netted 16 times this term looked destined to put the Canaries back within one goal of Leeds yet Meslier had other ideas, producing a huge save as his outstretched arm cleared Sargent’s attempted lob for a corner which Leeds survived.

Instead, just 18 minutes later, Norwich found themselves 3-0 down and on their way to a 4-0 defeat as Daniel Farke’s Whites cruised their way to the play-off final.

United’s four-goal haul took the headlines - but Meslier felt his save could have been a big moment - and declared that’s what he is there to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to LUTV, United’s no 1 was pressed on a quiet night individually apart from one big moment and admitted: “Yeah absolutely. You know it is the position of a goalkeeper, sometimes you just have one action and you have to answer, show that you are here and you are ready.

"I think it was an important save because you never know after 23 minutes what can happen at 2-1 so to be honest I am very happy and proud to help the team. That's simple.

"I was trying to take up as much space as possible. Then at the last moment I saw that he was going to chip so I just tried to put my arms up to cover the most space that I could and I am happy that I could touch the ball."