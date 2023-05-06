The Frenchman was dropped for the Manchester City game due to his form and confidence levels for the first time since surplanting Kiko Casilla as the club’s number one in 2020. Allardyce put Joel Robles between the sticks and was pleased with the performance he got from the Spaniard, but admits it was not a decision he took lightly.

“Massive call,” he said of the selection talking point.

"One of the worst things you need to do as a new manager is take your goalkeeper out. It's better for him, even though he won't think that, and better for me to take that decision on his behalf. I have to say, particularly with penalty save, there's not a lot I can knock Joel's performance with.”

A dropped cross and a few bits of wayward distribution aside, Robles was solid in goal for the Whites in their 2-1 Etihad defeat. He made a couple of big stops, including a denial of Erling Haaland at his near post, and came out victorious in a penalty duel with İlkay Gündoğan when the woodwork came to his aid.

Meslier did not take the decision well but nor did Allardyce expect him to. The manager says the 23-year-old now has an opportunity to recover his confidence in training under goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad.

“Not very happy,” he said of the youngster.

"I didn't expect him to be very happy. It's not a decision you want to make but with what we'd seen and what the staff were saying, the rest will do him the power of good. I think that he just gets on with his job with the goalkeeping coach and goalkeeping coaches are like fathers today. He can take all the time he needs and rebuilds his confidence so when he gets the opportunity to come in he's back to his brilliant best. I know how brilliant he is from watching him on TV and playing against me. Unfortunately for a goalkeeper they don't get away with their mistakes do they?”