Leeds United star nominated for first ever 'save of the month' award and how to vote

Leeds United star Illan Meslier has been nominated for the Premier League’s first ever ‘save of the month’ award’.

By Lee Sobot
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 5:09 pm

The new award has been introduced to herald the division’s goalkeepers with eight saves competing to be named as August’s best.

Meslier has been nominated for his efforts in thwarting Leander Dendoncker at close range in the first game of the season at home to Wolves.

Dendoncker was played in behind the defence and had just Meslier to beat six yards out but the Frenchman stuck out a leg to divert his low shot to safety and the stop proved crucial as United went on to record a 2-1 victory.

SHORTLISTED: Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

The full extent of the saves that Meslier is up against can be viewed HERE along with details of how to vote.

The supporters' vote will be combined with the choices from a panel of experts to determine the winner, who will be announced next week.

