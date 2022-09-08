Leeds United star nominated for first ever 'save of the month' award and how to vote

The new award has been introduced to herald the division’s goalkeepers with eight saves competing to be named as August’s best.

Meslier has been nominated for his efforts in thwarting Leander Dendoncker at close range in the first game of the season at home to Wolves.

Dendoncker was played in behind the defence and had just Meslier to beat six yards out but the Frenchman stuck out a leg to divert his low shot to safety and the stop proved crucial as United went on to record a 2-1 victory.

SHORTLISTED: Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

The full extent of the saves that Meslier is up against can be viewed HERE along with details of how to vote.