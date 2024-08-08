Leeds United star names ex-Whites boss as England choice with three alternatives and job 'rank'
Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has named a former Whites boss as his no 1 choice to be England’s next manager with three clear alternatives.
The Three Lions are heading for a new era following Gareth Southgate’s resignation after this summer’s Euros and Bamford has declared without hesitation that Marcelo Bielsa would be his personal pick to be next manager.
Speaking on the My Mate's A Footballer podcast, Bamford named Bielsa or Jurgen Klopp as his two choices but admitted there would be “zero chance” as he named the clear pick of two English alternatives.
The FA are thought to be keen to appoint an English coach as opposed to a foreign manager, Bamford admitting that Eddie Howe or Graham Potter would then be the straightforward calls in that eventuality.
Argentine Bielsa is currently in charge of the Uruguay national side whilst German boss Klopp is taking time out after leaving his long stint as Liverpool boss.
Speaking on the My Mate's A Footballer podcast, Bamford was asked who he would have as the next England manager if he had a magic wand and declared: "Bielsa. But he's stuck with Uruguay.
"It's different if they want to go for English managers because obviously if it's English managers it's quite easy, it's like Graham Potter or Eddie Howe.
"But I'd for for Bielsa or Klopp. But there's zero chance."
Asked, for example, where the England job would 'rank' compared to Howe's position as Newcastle United boss and if Premier League management and not England was the ‘pinnacle’, Bamford reasoned: "If you look at it like that - if you are managing a team in the Premier League where at the minute if you are being realistic there is probably three maybe four who potentially have a chance of winning the league - and that's pushing it out from the two that it normally is.
"If you then go away, especially if you are an English manager and you have the chance to manage England, you have got a chance to do something that no-one has really done.”
