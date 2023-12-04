Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds United star named in Championship Team of the Week alongside Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday & Southampton men - gallery

Leeds United continued their fine run of form at Elland Road with victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 4th Dec 2023, 11:22 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 11:28 GMT

Leeds United kept pace with the Championship's top two over the weekend as they claimed a 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough at Elland Road. Emmanuel Latte Lath fired the visitors into a shock lead in the third minute but Daniel Farke's side quickly turned it around with Dan James equalising two minutes later before Crysencio Summerville put the hosts ahead with seven minutes gone.

Joel Piroe scored from the penalty spot with 38 minutes played but Lath reduced the deficit to one goal as he netted his second just before half time. Boro finished the game with 10 men after Anfernee Dijksteel was sent off just after the hour. Following the win, one Leeds star has been named in the Championship Team of the Week based on ratings by WhoScored. See who has made the cut below...

WhoScored rating - 8.3

1. GK - Ben Hamer (Watford)

WhoScored rating - 8.3

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating - 7.5

2. DEF - Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)

WhoScored rating - 7.5

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating - 9.0

3. DEF - Wesley Hoedt (Watford)

WhoScored rating - 9.0

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating - 8.0

4. DEF - Jacob Greaves (Hull City)

WhoScored rating - 8.0

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating - 8.3

5. DEF - Ryan Manning (Southampton)

WhoScored rating - 8.3

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating - 8.0

6. MID - Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Millwall)

WhoScored rating - 8.0

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Elland RoadCrysencio SummervilleDaniel FarkeMiddlesbrough