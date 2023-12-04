Leeds United kept pace with the Championship's top two over the weekend as they claimed a 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough at Elland Road . Emmanuel Latte Lath fired the visitors into a shock lead in the third minute but Daniel Farke 's side quickly turned it around with Dan James equalising two minutes later before Crysencio Summerville put the hosts ahead with seven minutes gone.

Joel Piroe scored from the penalty spot with 38 minutes played but Lath reduced the deficit to one goal as he netted his second just before half time. Boro finished the game with 10 men after Anfernee Dijksteel was sent off just after the hour. Following the win, one Leeds star has been named in the Championship Team of the Week based on ratings by WhoScored. See who has made the cut below...