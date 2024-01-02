Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United star named in Championship Team of the Week alongside Leicester City & Sheffield Wednesday men - gallery

Leeds United claimed a much-needed 3-0 win over Birmingham City at Elland Road on New Year's Day

By Will Jackson
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 15:00 GMT

Leeds United bounced back to winning way on New Year’s Day as Daniel Farke’s side picked up a 3-0 win over Birmingham City at Elland Road. The win was much-needed for the Whites after a difficult festive period and they now sit just seven points behind the top two pace.

Patrick Bamford bagged the opener against the Blues, who have since parted ways with manager Wayne Rooney, before Dan James continued his fine recent form by finding the back of the net once more. Crysencio Summerville bagged his 12th of the season to round off the scoring for the home side and seal what was ultimately another dominant home win.

It seems there was one man who stood out, though, and he has been named in the Championship Team of the Week, based on WhoScored.com’s ratings.

WhoScored rating: 8.1

1. GK: Carl Rushworth (Swansea City)

WhoScored rating: 8.1

WhoScored rating: 8.1

2. RB: James Justin (Leicester City)

WhoScored rating: 8.1 Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 8.1

3. CB: Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall)

WhoScored rating: 8.1

WhoScored rating: 8.0

4. CB - Dimitris Goutas (Cardiff City)

WhoScored rating: 8.0

WhoScored rating: 8.5

5. LB: Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday)

WhoScored rating: 8.5

WhoScored rating: 9.2

6. RM: Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (Coventry City)

WhoScored rating: 9.2

