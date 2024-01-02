Leeds United bounced back to winning way on New Year’s Day as Daniel Farke’s side picked up a 3-0 win over Birmingham City at Elland Road. The win was much-needed for the Whites after a difficult festive period and they now sit just seven points behind the top two pace.

Patrick Bamford bagged the opener against the Blues, who have since parted ways with manager Wayne Rooney, before Dan James continued his fine recent form by finding the back of the net once more. Crysencio Summerville bagged his 12th of the season to round off the scoring for the home side and seal what was ultimately another dominant home win.