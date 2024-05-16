Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Team news is in for Leeds United’s play-offs semi-final second leg against Norwich City at Elland Road.

Leeds United have a new absentee for Thursday night’s huge Championship play-offs semi-final second leg against Norwich City at Elland Road for which boss Daniel Farke has made one change to his side.

Farke made one change to his team for Sunday’s goalless draw first leg at Carrow Road as attacker Joel Piroe dropped to the bench to pave the way for Archie Gray to return to the XI as part of a new look three-man midfield.

Gray, though, is now required to drop back to right back owing to the new absence of Sam Byram who is missing completely from the matchday squad and replaced by Piroe who resumes his place in the front line.

Dan James returned from injury as a late substitute at Norwich and is again on the bench where there is a recall for Joe Gelhardt.

Patrick Bamford had already been ruled out injured, joining Pascal Struijk and the returning Stuart Dallas on the sidelines as part of four Whites men out.

Norwich boss David Wagner has received a big double boost for the second leg by the returns of attacking duo Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes who both start.

Sargent was taken off injured in the closing stages of Sunday's first leg but resumes his place in the XI. Barnes, who missed Sunday's first leg completely, comes in for Borja Sainz as the only change to the Canaries team.

Leeds United: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Kamara, Gnonto, Summerville, Piroe, Rutter. Subs: Darlow, Roberts, Cooper, Cresswell, Shackleton, Anthony, James, Gelhardt, Joseph.

Norwich City: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis; Nunez, McLean; Sara, Barnes, Rowe; Sargent. Subs: Long, Hanley, Batth, Sorensen, McCallum, Fisher, Sainz, Fassnacht, van Hooijdonk.