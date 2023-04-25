Star defender Max Wober suffered a knock in the closing stages of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Fulham and the Austrian international has not made tonight’s squad. Wober is replaced by Junior Firpo at left back whilst Rasmus Kristensen, Brenden Aaronson and also Crysencio Summerville drop out of the side and on to the bench as Luke Ayling, Luis Sinisterra and Bamford come into the XI.

Gracia sticks with the same centre midfield of Weston McKennie and Marc Roca while Illan Meslier also keeps his place in goal despite his two errors in Saturday’s loss at Craven Cottage. Willy Gnonto yet again stays on the bench whilst Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas also remain out injured. Leeds expect Wober to be fit for Sunday’s clash at Bournemouth.

Foxes boss Dean Smith has made two changes to his side for whom star duo James Maddison and Harvey Barnes return from setbacks to start. Maddison missed the weekend’s victory at home to Wolves with a sickness bug whilst Barnes has been absent with a hamstring injury. Patson Daka and Jamie Vardy drop out of the side and on to the bench.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Koch, Firpo; Roca, McKennie; Sinisterra, Harrison; Rodrigo, Bamford. Subs: Robles, Struijk, Kristensen, Forshaw, Greenwood, Aaronson, Summerville, Gnonto, Rutter.

Leicester City: Iversen; Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Kristiansen; Soumare, Tielemans; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho. Subs: Ward, Amartey, Souttar, Ndidi, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Vardy, Daka.

Referee: Paul Tierney.