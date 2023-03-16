Instead, France boss Didier Deschamps has turned to uncapped 28-year-old Brice Samba to complete his goalkeeping treble for the fixtures against Holland and the Republic of Ireland. West Ham United's Alphonse Areola, 30, and AC Milan's Mike Maignan, 27, are Deschamps' other stoppers in this month's squad.

Samba, the son of a once-capped Republic of Congo goalkeeper, represented France as an Under 19 and trained with the Belgian international squad in 2012 but has never been capped at senior level. The former Marseille and Nottingham Forest custodian has kept 10 clean sheets in Ligue 1 this season for Lens, having joined last summer for £4m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meslier, who has racked up five clean sheets in 26 Premier League appearances for Leeds this season, has 21 youth caps to his name with France but is yet to make the leap to Deschamps' squad.

Speaking to L'Equipe in January, the Whites youngster admitted he had set his sights on international football in the wake of Hugo Lloris and Steve Mandanda's retirements.

“The level of performance I’m displaying now could allow me to be called up," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve gained experience with France’s youth national teams and in the Premier League. They [Maignan, FC Nantes’ Alban Lafont, Samba and Areola] are very good goalkeepers. I hope I’ll be part of the conversation.”

He will still represent France this month, having been selected for the Under 21s squad to face England and Spain. Leeds team-mate Georginio Rutter, signed for a club record fee in January from Hoffenheim, has not been selected for France Under 21s.

STILL WAITING - Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is yet to make the leap to the France senior squad. Pic: Getty