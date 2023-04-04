Leeds United star man makes welcome return with two changes against Nottingham Forest

Italian teenage forward Gnonto (ankle) and Austrian defender Max Wober (hamstring) both picked up injuries representing their countries during the international break and the pair both missed Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at leaders at Arsenal.

Speaking at Monday’s pre-match press conference, Whites boss Gracia said nothing much had changed in two or three days but was hopeful of having new options and Gnonto is back on the bench fo tonight’s showdown against Steve Cooper’s side.

Gracia’s two changes to the team see Weston McKennie and Patrick Bamford both brought back into the XI as Rasmus Kristensen and Crysencio Summerville drop to the bench. Tyler Adams, Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas remain out injured in addition to Wober. Forest’s team is unchanged but Gustavo Scarpa has returned from injury to make the bench which also features Andre Ayew after recent injury. Serge Aurier, though, again misses out along with Ryan Yates plus longer termers Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Omar Richards, Chris Wood, Giulian Biancone and Dean Henderson.