The Whites released a statement after it was revealed in France that the attacker had withdrawn from Thierry Henry's Under 21 national team. A club spokesperson said: "Leeds United can confirm Georginio has been withdrawn from the France Under-21s squad and will undergo minor surgery. The forward has been suffering with a hernia problem for a number of weeks, which has been carefully managed, and the club will now use the international break to address the issue fully. Surgery allows a return to play in approximately 10 days and all being well, he could be in contention for the Easter Sky Bet Championship fixtures against Watford and Hull City."

Rutter played 90 minutes of Leeds' 2-0 win over Millwall on Sunday before boss Daniel Farke withdrew him for the injury time period. The Frenchman was instrumental in the Whites' 12 victory in 13 Championship outings, which sent them top of the table. He played the ball to goalscorer Willy Gnonto for the opener and then picked out Daniel James in the area during the second half to claim his second assist of the game and his 18th of the campaign in all competitions. Farke has turned Rutter into a natural choice for the number 10 spot, having used him as a centre forward for the majority of the first half of the season. The 21-year-old's skill and vision has made him one of the division's most dangerous and creative forces. His season, which has included 36 league starts from a possible 37 and six goals, has brought a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the player, since a club record transfer move in January 2023. Rutter was out of favour with successive managers and unable to make an impact as Leeds suffered relegation. Supporters have since fallen in love with his on-field flair and off-field persona.