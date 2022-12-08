Leeds United star makes welcome return from injury v Elche but full team of Whites miss out

Forshaw last stepped out for Leeds as a second-half substitute in August’s 1-0 Premier League defeat at Brighton, after which the midfielder was an unused substitute for the home clash against Everton and defeat at Brentford.

Injury then disrupted the 31-year-old’s campaign and Forshaw had a hernia operation in October but the midfielder starts against Elche as Whites boss Jesse Marsch makes six changes to the side that started last month’s Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur before the World Cup break.

Leeds have 11 players missing, six of whom are not with the squad in Spain in World Cup trio Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen plus Patrick Bamford, Illan Meslier and Krisroffer Klaesson.

Stuart Dallas and Luis Sinisterra are with the Whites in Spain but are not involved as they continue their recoveries from injuries whilst Robin Koch, Junior Firpo and Diego Llorente also miss out.

Firpo picked up a niggle as Leeds returned to work following time off due to the World Cup and initially stayed behind as the group jetted out to Spain but then joined his team mates on Wednesday. Koch limped out of Tuesday's set-piece based session and plays no part. Llorente is also with the group in Spain and has had surgery to rectify a fractured knuckle.

Goalkeepers Meslier and Klaesson are both out through illness and are back in England along with striker Patrick Bamford who is recovering from successful groin surgery in Munich. Bamford is expected back in around another week's time.

Sinisterra and Dallas are both with the group too as they work their way back from injuries. Sinisterra has been working in the gym throughout the week as he recovers from a Lisfranc injury whilst Dallas is continuing to progress on the long road back from a femoral fracture.

WELCOME RETURN: For Leeds United's Adam Forshaw, above. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.

Jack Harrison missed United’s 4-3 defeat at Tottenham last month in the final game before the World Cup break due to a muscle strain but is with the group and starts.

None of United’s World Cup stars of Adams, Aaronson and Kristensen are involved following their recent exploits in Qatar.

Harrison, keeper Joel Robles, Luke Ayling, young left back Leo Hjelde, Forshaw and Joe Gelhardt are the six players that come into the side who did not start against Spurs. Meslier, Koch, Kristsensen, Adams, Aaronson and Willy Gnonto are the half dozen to drop out. Captain Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Marc Roca, Crysencio Summerville and Rodrigo stay in the XI and Struijk looks set to move to centre-half from left back. Gnonto drops to the bench which also features youngsters Mateo Joseph, Sonny Perkins, Darko Gyabi and back up keeper Dani Van Den Heuvel in addition to Cody Drameh, Sam Greenwood and Mateusz Klich

The fixture against Elche is more than just a friendly with the annual Festa d'Elx Trophy on the line as Leeds face La Liga’s bottom-placed side.

Elche have hosted the Festa d'Elx Trophy annually since 1960 in the form of a one-off friendly against European opposition, played home or away.

Barcelona and Real Madrid feature among the former winners and now Leeds could add their name to the roll of honour with victory in this evening’s 7.15pm kick-off. Tonight’s hosts have yet to record a victory from their 14 games in La Liga so far this term in which they have amassed just four points.