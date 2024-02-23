Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds United star makes an early unexpected return for Friday night's top-of-the-table clash against Championship leaders Leicester City at Elland Road as part of a double Whites boost (kick-off 8pm).

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford missed last weekend's clash at Plymouth Argyle due to a calf injury and boss Daniel Farke said the forward only had a "tiny little chance" of returning in time to face the Foxes.

Bamford had not trained as of Wednesday and Farke felt it more likely that the 30-year-old forward would be back in contention next week although the Whites boss was not without hope.

Farke had said there was a chance Bamford could resume training on Thursday and the striker makes a pleasant surprise return to the bench for the table-topping showdown against the Foxes.

As part of a double Leeds boost, Bournemouth loanee Jaidon Anthony also returns to the matchday squad. Winger Anthony, who recently suffered the loss of his mother Donna, missed last weekend's win at Plymouth due to personal reasons but returns to the Whites bench.

Dan James again has to settle for a place amongst the substitutes as in-form Willy Gnonto keeps his place in the widely predicted unchanged side.

Sam Byram, Pascal Struijk, Karl Darlow and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas remain out injured.

Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho both miss out for Leicester whose side features one change from the team that lined up for last weekend's rare deffeat at home to Middlesbrough.

Vardy, who began from the bench against Boro, is understood to be injured and is missing along with Iheanacho despite Iheanacho's recent return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The one change made by boss Enzo Maresca sees Hamza Choudhury replace Dennis Praet who drops to the bench. Tom Cannon is the only Leicester striker amongst the Foxes substitutes. Midfield star Wilfred Ndidi had already been confirmed as being out injured.

Leeds United: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Summerville, Gnonto, Rutter, Piroe. Subs: Klaesson, Roberts, Cresswell, Cooper, Shackleton, Anthony, James, Bamford, Joseph.