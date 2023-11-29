Leeds United star makes long-awaited return but defender missing with two changes v Swansea City

Boss Daniel Farke has made two changes to his Leeds United side for this evening’s Championship hosting of Swansea City for which a Whites star makes his long-awaited return.

Tottenham loanee right back Djed Spence has not featured for Leeds since damaging his lateral collateral ligament in training during the middle of September but the 23-year-old now reappears on the Whites bench and replaces Luke Ayling. Ayling was not seen arriving with the squad and is not involved for this evening’s clash against the Swans.

Farke has made two changes to the Leeds XI that lined up for Friday night’s 1-1 draw at Rotherham United. Pascal Struijk makes a full return from his recent hernia problem to replace captain Liam Cooper at centre-back whilst Sam Byram also makes a full return from his recent injury to replace Junior Firpo. Cooper and Firpo both drop to the bench.

Stuart Dallas is the other Whites injury absentee as the Northern Ireland international continues on the comeback trail from a femoral fracture.