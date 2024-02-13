Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds United ace returns from injury as part of fresh calls from boss Daniel Farke for Tuesday night's Championship clash at Swansea City (kick-off 7.45pm).

Winger Dan James has missed United's last four games due to an adductor strain but the Wales international speedster has now returned to team training and is back with the matchday squad for Tuesday's clash in South Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willy Gnonto has excelled upon being handed a run of starts in James' absence and the Italian keeps his place in the side as James returns to the bench.

Transfer deadline day signing Connor Roberts was handed his Whites debut as a late substitute in Saturday's 3-0 win at home to Rotherham United in which Archie Gray and Junior Firpo filled the full-back positions.

As part of an unchanged side, Gray and Firpo start once more as the wait for a full debut continues for Roberts.

In the only change to the matchday squad, full-back Sam Byram drops off the bench due to a minor muscle injury suffered in the weekend win against the Millers in which he was brought on in the second half. James takes his place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New dad Jamie Shackleton is missing due to his partner giving birth to their son.

Pascal Struijk (groin), Karl Darlow (dislocated thumb) and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) remain out as they recover from their respective injuries.

Boss Luke Williams has made one change to his Swansea side as Bashir Humphreys comes into the XI to replace Kyle Naughton. Naughton drops to the bench having suffered with cramp during the closing stages of the weekend's win at Hull City.

Swansea City: Rushworth, Fulton, Cabango, Grimes, Paterson, Tymon, Placheta, Cullen, Wood, Humphreys, Ronald. Subs: Fisher, Allen, Yates, Patino, Kuharevich, Sagoe Jr, Naughton, Cooper, Lissah.