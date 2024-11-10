A Leeds star has issued a ‘jobless’ Whites message.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Leeds United favourite Josuha Guilavogui has summarised the rapid nature of his huge Whites change after helping his side to victory against QPR.

Former France international midfielder Guilavogui was handed his second outing for his new club as a late substitute in Saturday’s Championship hosting of QPR which maintained his perfect Whites record following his debut from the bench in the 3-0 win at home to Plymouth Argyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amid longer term injuries to key midfield pair Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, Leeds scouted the free agent market and landed the services of Guilavogui following his summer release from Mainz.

Guilavogui has quickly become something of a new fans’ favourite and the 34-year-old has expressed his gratitude at now being a Leeds United player having been “jobless” just last month.

Taking to his Instagram page, Guilavogui wrote: “Last international break I was home and jobless. Today I’m playing for Leeds United and winning at Elland Road. Feel grateful and blessed.”