Leeds United star reflects on huge Whites change with 'jobless' personal admission and break reminder

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 10th Nov 2024, 13:40 BST
Updated 10th Nov 2024, 13:50 BST

A Leeds star has issued a ‘jobless’ Whites message.

New Leeds United favourite Josuha Guilavogui has summarised the rapid nature of his huge Whites change after helping his side to victory against QPR.

Former France international midfielder Guilavogui was handed his second outing for his new club as a late substitute in Saturday’s Championship hosting of QPR which maintained his perfect Whites record following his debut from the bench in the 3-0 win at home to Plymouth Argyle.

Amid longer term injuries to key midfield pair Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, Leeds scouted the free agent market and landed the services of Guilavogui following his summer release from Mainz.

Guilavogui has quickly become something of a new fans’ favourite and the 34-year-old has expressed his gratitude at now being a Leeds United player having been “jobless” just last month.

Taking to his Instagram page, Guilavogui wrote: “Last international break I was home and jobless. Today I’m playing for Leeds United and winning at Elland Road. Feel grateful and blessed.”

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
