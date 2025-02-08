Leeds host Millwall in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off in the FA Cup fourth round.

Whites skipper Ethan Ampadu has made a declaration about Leeds United’s FA Cup intent ahead of Saturday’s fourth round visit of Millwall.

Leeds will host the Lions for a place in the FA Cup’s fifth round less than three days after Wednesday night’s huge 2-0 Championship victory at Coventry City.

The Sky Blues triumph put the Whites five points clear at the top of the Championship in their promotion quest which will be quickly resumed on Tuesday night with another away clash at Watford.

Amid a very busy schedule, Whites boss Daniel Farke has already declared he will have to rotate more than usual for the Millwall cup clash but still with the clear aim of going through.

Writing in his captain’s column of the matchday programme, Ampadu fired a warning about the strength of test Millwall will provide but declared the importance of maintaining positive momentum for his team.

Ampadu declared: “Cup ties are always different to league meetings and we know today’s game against Millwall is going to be really difficult.

“Millwall will come here with nothing to lose and will be hoping to end our really good run at home.

“For ourselves, we don’t want to let the levels drop from our recent matches. We want to keep this positive momentum going which is so important and we will be doing our all to progress.”