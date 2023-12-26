Team news is in for Leeds United's Boxing Day clash at Preston North End.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds United star makes an early return from injury for Saturday's Boxing Day clash at Championship hosts Preston North End in a lunchtime kick-off.

Sam Byram was expected to be out until the new year with a hamstring injury but the full back returns to the bench along with Jaidon Anthony who is back from illness as both Joe Gelhardt and Ian Poveda drop off the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites boss Daniel Farke again names an unchanged side for a contest in which Leeds can cut the gap to the division's automatic promotion spots to four points with a victory.

Farke has named an unchanged team for the last three league games since Byram suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-0 loss at Sunderland which forced him off in the 70th minute. Tottenham loanee Djed Spence has since come into the side to start at left back.

Jamie Shackleton (glute) and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) remain out whilst Luke Ayling is again missing.

Ayling (knee) and Anthony (illness) were both missing from the matchday squad for Saturday's 4-0 win at home to Ipswich Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has made five changes to his side for whom Freddie Woodman, Jack Whatmough, Ben Whiteman, Liam Millar and Milutin Osmajic all start Dai Cornell, Jordan Storey, Ryan Ledson and Ched Evans drop to the bench whilst Robbie Brady misses out having suffered a calf injury.

Preston North End: Woodman; Whatmough, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, McCann, Millar, Browne, Holmes, Osmajic. PNE subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Storey, Best, Ledson, Frokjaer, Woodburn, Keane, Evans.

Leeds United: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Spence; Ampadu, Kamara; Summerville, James, Piroe, Rutter. Subs: Darlow, Firpo, Cooper, Byram, Gruev, Anthony, Bamford, Gnonto, Joseph.