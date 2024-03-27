Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United star Pascal Struijk has issued a confident message and vow following successful surgery despite a Whites admission as the Championship "finish line" looms.

Struijk has not featured since Boxing Day due to a groin issue and boss Daniel Farke revealed on Wednesday that a decision had finally been taken for the defender to undergo surgery on the problem which would end his season.

Struijk had been captaining the side, excelling in defence and the centre-back has admitted to natural disappointment at his season being cut short. Struijk, though, has made a vow about the support he can offer while he is injured, declaring confidence in United's bid for promotion with a "you got this" message.

Taking to his Instagram page, Struijk wrote: "This week I've had surgery on my injury, the operation was successful. However, ofcourse I'm disappointed because I can't lead my team to the finish line now we're in such a good position.