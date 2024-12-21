Leeds United star hits out at Whites decisions with admission and declaration about rival
Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has reflected on frustrating decisions in Leeds United’s draw at Preston North End but with a team admission and declaration about the point.
Leeds needed a 93rd-minute own goal equaliser to take a 1-1 draw from last weekend’s Championship clash at Deepdale in which the hosts somehow survived what appeared an obvious red card for captain Ben Whiteman in the first half.
Having already been booked, Whiteman took down Jayden Bogle with a heavy challenge on the edge of the area yet the skipper avoided a second yellow card and was then not surprisingly substituted at the break.
Writing in his captain’s column of Saturday’s Oxford United game matchday programme, Ampadu admitted there was a “fair bit” of Leeds frustration at decisions during the game but also admitted that his team were guilty of squandering good chances.
Ampadu, though, declared that Leeds ultimately viewed the draw at Championship rivals Preston as a “good point” as he now looked ahead to the Festive schedule
Amapdu reasoned: “Going to Deepdale, ahead of the game, we knew it was going to be tough, it was a ground we lost at last year, and it's a very heavy pitch there.
“In the end, there was a fair bit of frustration with some of the decisions and that we weren't clinical with more of the chances and opportunities we had. Despite this, we kept on going and - as I've said many times - this group will always keep fighting until the very end and we were pleased to be rewarded and get the late goal.
“We see it as a decent point on the road and now we look forward to the festive period being in full swing."
