Leeds United star lists 3 factors that will decide play-off final with Southampton reassurance
United’s promotion bid is now down to just one game against a Southampton side who were the only team during the regular Championship season to complete a league double over Leeds with victories at both St Mary’s and Elland Road. Bamford, though, insists those two results do not matter and that three specific factors will decide who is celebrating a place back in the Premier League by Sunday night.
Speaking on the My Mate’s a Footballer podcast, Bamford was asked about Leeds losing twice to Southampton and if that changed mentally how the Whites would approach the game. Bamford reasoned: “I guess like if you are playing during the season and say you are against Man City then probably you are not going into it thinking 'we are going to lose' but thinking 'this is going to be a tough game.' You know automatically what kind of game it is going to be.
"But when it's a one off final at Wembley, I feel like it doesn't matter what's happened before because it just comes down to: one, who can handle the occasion better/which team, two, who makes the least mistakes really, it's true, that's the way it goes, because generally that's what decides it, and then I guess three, it depends on who can bring like a moment of magic.
"We've got a lot of players who, as we saw on Thursday night, when they are in tune, they are really good."
