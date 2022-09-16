Patrick Bamford and Junior Firpo came off after 75 minutes, the former having helped himself to a hat-trick, while deadline day signing Willy Gnonto was replaced on 80 minutes along with Luke Ayling.

For Bamford it was his longest run-out since the opening day of the season victory over Wolves and Ayling followed up his 20-minute Brentford cameo with a solid showing at right-back.

Cooper, though, was able to last the course and steered a young side through to the finish in front of a 10,639-strong crowd at Elland Road.

Leeds and Bamford had already seen one goal chalked off before the striker’s fourth minute opener. Crysencio Summerville was played in on the right, cut the ball back and Bamford provided a sweet finish.

It was Bamford’s run that opened up space for Summerville to dart into the area and slide home goal number two on 17 minutes and the pair were involved in the third, too. Summerville took a pass from the impressive Darko Gyabi, cut into the box and drew a foul, allowing Bamford to make it 3-0 from the spot.

Leeds wrapped up the game as a contest before half-time, Cooper rising to nod an Archie Gray corner over goalkeeper Matt Hall for a four-goal interval lead.

The fifth arrived eight minutes after the break, Summerville winning the ball back in midfield, racing upfield and teeing up Bamford for his hat-trick.

CAPTAIN'S GOAL - Liam Cooper headed in one of Leeds United's six goals in a rout of Southampton Under 21s at Elland Road. Pic: Steve Riding

Three minutes after that it threatened to get seriously ugly for the visitors, Sonny Perkins showing his strength to ride and hold off challenges before curling the ball low and hard inside the right-hand post for a 6-0 lead.