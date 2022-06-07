The 26-year-old was restored to the starting line-up by boss Gareth Southgate after missing out on a start against Hungary at the weekend, but lasted just 14 minutes in Munich before leaving the game.

Phillips was slightly late to a challenge on Nico Schlotterbeck and took a knee to his right thigh, going straight to ground and calling for treatment as referee Carlos del Cerro Grande stopped the match.

After a couple of minutes on the touchline Phillips attempted to return to the game but was visibly struggling to run off the knock and eventually sank to the turf again. Although the referee called for a stretcher the Whites star made it to the dugout with the assistance of a physio and was replaced by Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillips missed England's March fixtures and a huge chunk of Leeds' Premier League season after tearing his hamstring in December and going under the knife for repairs. He returned to the Leeds side in April and played in the final eight fixtures as top flight status was secured, albeit not to the final day.

Southgate went with Bellingham in Saturday's Nations League outing but brought Phillips on for the final 11 minutes with England a goal down, although the change could not rescue a result for the Three Lions.

The injury for one of his key Euro 2020 stars will be a concern for Southgate, with Nations League games against Italy and Hungary still to come over the next week. Phillips was given huge plaudits for his performance against the Germans in the major championship en route to the final defeat by Italy. His performances during his first year as an international player earned him the England Player of the Year award.

His club future has been the subject of speculation for months, due partly to the lack of agreement on a new contract and reports suggesting Manchester City see him as a potential replacement for the outgoing Fernandinho, but Leeds are confident they can tie Phillips down to an extended deal this summer.