Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips wore special boots in tribute to his late Granny Val whilst in action for England. Pic: Kalvin Phillips Instagram

The Three Lions midfielder wore boots emblazoned with his grandma's name on in the 2-0 victory at Wembley stadium.

Granny Val, as she was affectionately known, rose to stardom among supporters in the club's Take Me Home documentary two seasons ago.

Phillips has always spoken openly about the role she played in his life both on and off the pitch and United were hit with the sad news of her passing in February due to Covid.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"She was very caring, she’s very nosey, but she was a lovely, lovely woman," Phillips said recently.

"She’d be saying ‘don’t let it [his England performances] get to your head and make sure you do just as well in the next game’.

"She always listened to it on the radio and then would ring me five or six times after the game, ask if I’m alright, ask how I played, if I did something wrong.”

Phillips also posted an emotional tribute on social media at the time of her death.

"I can't put into words what you are to me and my family - the absolute Queen of our hearts," he wrote.

"I just know how fortunate I was to have you in my life, she was an unforgettable person as I’m sure many of you know.

"I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for you and the heartbreak I feel now is incomparable, I’m just glad the world got to see how much you mean to me, and you got to experience how much of an impact you made on me and also other people from around the world which is something you always deserved.

"Rest in peace Gran, you will forever be in my heart. I love you."

Granny Val played a key role in ensuring her grandson remained in West Yorkshire after Marcelo Bielsa's side failed to earn promotion to the Premier League at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Leeds rebuffed interest from top flight outfit Aston Villa before handing a new deal to the sought-after 'Yorkshire Pirlo'.

She was also one of the first people to be told about Phillips' debut England call-up under Gareth Southgate last autumn ahead of his bow against Denmark in the Nations League.

Phillips posted a picture of his special boots in tribute on social media in the aftermath of England's win over Joachim Löw's side on Tuesday night.