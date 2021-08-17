AWARD NOMINEE - Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips is up for the England Men's Player of the Year award. Pic: Getty

The midfielder made his Three Lions debut less than a year ago but played 15 times for his country between September 2020 and this summer's Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Phillips became one of Gareth Southgate's key men, starting every game of the major tournament and playing all but 25 minutes as England beat Croatia, Germany, Ukraine and Denmark on their way to a final that went all the way to penalties.

An assist for Raheem Sterling's winner against Croatia and solid defensive displays against Czech Republic and Germany were among the Thorp Arch academy graduate's tournament highlights, but he also came in for praise for the ground he covered in England's midfield. In both the semi-final and final Phillips recorded distances of 15km without looking jaded.

His heaviy involvement over the past season has earned him a place in the shortlist for the England Men's Player of the Year, which will be voted for by fans.

The annual honours recently switched from calendar years to a seasonal basis but the interruption to international football of the COVID-19 pandemic means the current awards will cover a longer period, stretching back to March 2020.

For the Three Lions, this extends to 20 fixtures covering the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League and this summer’s memorable run to the final of UEFA EURO 2020.

The award shortlist includes those who played in 50 per cent or more of those fixtures, which equates to nominees for the men's award.

Jordan Henderson is the current holder of the men's award but is not among the nominees this time round.

Phillips is joined by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Mason Mount, Jordan Pickford, Declan Rice, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, John Stones, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker.

Click HERE to vote.

Phillips was involved in Marcelo Bielsa's matchday squad for the season opening trip to Old Trafford but remained on the bench as Leeds were beaten 5-1 by Manchester United.