Southgate has given the nod to West Ham United's Declan Rice and Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham in the middle of the park, in what looks like a 3-5-2 formation.

Phillips missed the previous two 2022 Three Lions outings due to the hamstring injury he picked up in December of last year and a subsequent operation that kept him out for almost four months.

The 26-year-old has 26 caps to his name and played all but 25 minutes of England's run to the Euro 2020 final, making himself Player of the Year for the national team in the process.

Despite his struggle with injury this season he returned to fitness in April and played every minute of Leeds United's final six games, helping the Whites to maintain their Premier League status. Reports have since suggested that Phillips is a transfer target for Premier League champions Manchester City, although Leeds are hopeful they can come to an agreement on a contract extension this summer.

Phillips, who is joined on the bench by Manchester City's Jack Grealish, Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse and Chelsea's emerging star Conor Gallagher, will get three more chances to return to the starting line-up over the next 11 days, with England due to face Germany, Italy and Hungary again in the Nations League.

England XI v Hungary: Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Walker, Maguire, Coady, Justin, Rice, Bellingham, Bowen, Mount, Kane (c). Subs: Trippier, Pope, Stones, James, Grealish, Ward-Prowse, Gallagher, Phillips, Sterling, Saka, Ramsdale, Abraham.