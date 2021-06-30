FIRST BOOKING - Kalvin Phillips picked up his first caution of Euro 2020 for a challenge on Toni Kroos in England's win over Germany. He and Declan Rice are both at risk of missing the semi-final, if the Three Lions qualify. Pic: Getty

The duo both received their first cautions of the tournament in last night's knockout victory over Germany at Wembley, Rice taking his in the eighth minute as Leon Goretzka threatened to run through the England defence, Phillips joining him in the book in first half stoppage time for a crunching foul on Toni Kroos.

Harry Maguire also picked up a booking for his 77th minute challenge on Joshua Kimmich in the 2-0 Three Lions win. Manchester City's Phil Foden is the only other Englishman on a yellow card going into the quarter-finals.

UEFA Euro 2020 regulations state that any player who receives two cautions in two different matches will be suspended for the next match and single cautions only expire after the quarter-finals, meaning Phillips, Rice, Maguire or Foden would miss the semi-final if they picked up another yellow on Saturday night and England went through.

The slate is wiped clean for single cautions before the semi-finals, meaning a player can only be suspended for the final if they are sent off in the semis.

Switzerland key man Granit Xhaka is the only man suspended for the quarter-finals.

England's quartet are among a large group of players who could potentially miss out on the semi-finals if they pick up a second caution in the quarter-finals.

Player on a yellow

Belgium: Alderweireld, Thorgan Hazard, Vermaelen

Czech Republic: Coufal, Hložek, Masopust

Denmark: Damsgaard, Delaney, Jensen, Wass

Italy: Barella, Di Lorenzo, Pessina

Spain: Jordi Alba, Busquets, Rodri, Pau Torres

Switzerland: Akanji, Elvedi, Embolo, Gavranović, Mbabu, Rodríguez, Schär