Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips and England partner Declan Rice on a tightrope against Ukraine - Euro 2020 suspensions explained
England midfield pair Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice will be walking a Euro 2020 disciplinary tight rope on Saturday against Ukraine in Rome.
The duo both received their first cautions of the tournament in last night's knockout victory over Germany at Wembley, Rice taking his in the eighth minute as Leon Goretzka threatened to run through the England defence, Phillips joining him in the book in first half stoppage time for a crunching foul on Toni Kroos.
Harry Maguire also picked up a booking for his 77th minute challenge on Joshua Kimmich in the 2-0 Three Lions win. Manchester City's Phil Foden is the only other Englishman on a yellow card going into the quarter-finals.
UEFA Euro 2020 regulations state that any player who receives two cautions in two different matches will be suspended for the next match and single cautions only expire after the quarter-finals, meaning Phillips, Rice, Maguire or Foden would miss the semi-final if they picked up another yellow on Saturday night and England went through.
The slate is wiped clean for single cautions before the semi-finals, meaning a player can only be suspended for the final if they are sent off in the semis.
Switzerland key man Granit Xhaka is the only man suspended for the quarter-finals.
England's quartet are among a large group of players who could potentially miss out on the semi-finals if they pick up a second caution in the quarter-finals.
Player on a yellow
Belgium: Alderweireld, Thorgan Hazard, Vermaelen
Czech Republic: Coufal, Hložek, Masopust
Denmark: Damsgaard, Delaney, Jensen, Wass
Italy: Barella, Di Lorenzo, Pessina
Spain: Jordi Alba, Busquets, Rodri, Pau Torres
Switzerland: Akanji, Elvedi, Embolo, Gavranović, Mbabu, Rodríguez, Schär
Ukraine: Artem Dovbyk, Andriy Yarmolenk