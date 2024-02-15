Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United forward Joel Piroe has hailed the 'fantastic' mood within the squad after seven straight wins in the Championship. Daniel Farke's men are in superb form, catching up to Ipswich Town and Southampton over recent weeks.

The Whites made easy work of Swansea City away from home on Tuesday night, winning 4-0, and their reward, at least for now, is a spot inside the Championship's top two. As for Piroe, he was not supposed to start at his old stomping ground, but he was introduced to the starting XI after Patrick Bamford picked up an injury during the build-up to the game.

Piroe went on to score after 10 minutes, and he wasn't all that sentimental about it despite having played for Swansea. "Scoring a goal always feels nice. It doesn't matter (who the opposition is)," he told LUTV. On the game, he added: "We started really well on the front foot and scored two important goals straight away. It made things easier for us. We didn't settle for 2-0. We wanted the third and we carried on.

"The mood is fantastic. We obviously stay focus but it's a joy to be on the pitch, to keep attacking and scoring goals. We were really dynamic, with great timing. We all made the runs in behind and they didn't know who to follow. You saw the front three score today and Georgi (Rutter) can score as well. It's good for us all to chip in."