Captain Liam Cooper has hailed Leeds United scenes that he has not seen before and declared a Whites must ahead of Tuesday night's visit of Stoke City.

Leeds are returning to Elland Road action with the visit of the Potters, 11 days after last Friday night's memorable 3-1 victory against Championship leaders Leicester City thanks to three goals in the final 15 minutes.

Writing in his column for Tuesday night's matchday programme, Cooper hailed the Elland Road atmosphere for the Foxes turnaround, declaring it as like nothing he had previously seen in his time with the Whites.

Following Saturday's 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town, the skipper said his third-placed side must now rediscover the levels shown previously this year which led to a record equalling nine league wins in succession.

"Reflecting on our previous home game, what can I say about the last 10 minutes of the Leicester City match? Just... Wow!," wrote Cooper.

"In all of my time at the club, I'm not sure I've ever experienced an atmosphere as special as it was that night.

"Once we managed to get the equalising goal, we knew, with you all right behind us, we were going to go on and win the game.

"There is no denying Leicester City are a great side, but to have completed the double against them is a really good achievement and we have to keep on going in the same manner."

Sizing up the visit of Stoke - who recorded a 1-0 win against Leeds at the Bet365 Stadium back in October - Cooper added: "The result earlier in the season at Stoke City was a really frustrating one for us, we are all keen to make amends tonight.