A Leeds star has hailed a “massive” Whites boost and given his response to boos from fans.

New Whites right back Jayden Bogle has saluted a massive Leeds United boost and given his response to boos in Friday night’s Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds headed for Friday night’s clash at Hillsborough seeking a first win of the new Championship season but recorded a 2-0 victory via strikes from Brenden Aaronson and Dan James.

Signed in the summer from Sheffield United, Bogle was subjected to boos from the home faithful but said he thrived off them, particularly as his side worked their way to a first victory of the new campaign.

On the back of draws against newly-promoted Portsmouth and West Brom, Bogle saluted not just the result but also the performance against his former Steel City rivals.

"I think it was massive for us to put that performance in but more important to get the three points,” said Bogle post-match. "It was disappointing in the last two games not to get three points from them but we are very happy."

Asked about the boos and if he thrived off them, Bogle declared: “Yeah, to be fair I did. And it also helps when you are winning."