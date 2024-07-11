Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds United star has hailed a fresh Whites boost and declared his team midfield hope.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Rodon has saluted a fresh Leeds United boost and with it declared his next season Whites midfield hope.

Wales international centre-back Rodon is back for a second crack at promotion with Leeds after last season’s loan spell but now back for good following his permanent £10m move from Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old quickly became a virtual ever present at the heart of the Whites defence following last season’s loan move, initially partnering Pascal Struijk at centre-back.

Struijk, though, saw his season ended prematurely after suffering a groin injury on the back of Boxing Day’s defeat at Preston North End which ultimately required surgery and finished his campaign.

Struijk’s absence led to Rodon’s Wales international team mate Ethan Ampadu dropping back from midfield into defence and the pair formed another strong partnership as Daniel Farke’s Whites attempted to seal automatic promotion.

Struijk, though, is now back in training, a return saluted by Rodon in both strengthening United’s options and also paving the way for Ampadu’s likely midfield return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pascal, obviously, it was unfortunate for him with how well he did in the first half of the season,” said Rodon to LUTV.

"Of course, Ethan slots into that position easy, he is a player who can play in many positions and I think that's credit to him. I think I don't want to confuse him too much! So I would rather him be in midfield for now but we will see what happens."

Pressed on the value of Struijk’s return - and therein increased competition for places - Rodon reasoned: "I think that's something we want. We want a squad which is full of talent and full of quality and the more competition you have in positions, it's only going to benefit you.

"You know how long the season is so the more competition and depth we have in those positions, it is only going to benefit the whole team and something we want to achieve going forward."