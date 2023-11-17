Leeds United star hails 'brilliant' Whites figure and makes Premier League club admission

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Whites youngster Byram is in his second spell at Leeds which has also reunited the 30-year-old defender with boss Daniel Farke who signed Byram at former club Norwich City. Farke was beginning his third year in charge of the Canaries who had just been promoted to the Premier League as Championship champions when Byram joined the club from West Ham United in July 2019.

Norwich were then relegated but the club stuck by Farke who then steered the club to another Championship crown in 2020-21. Farke was then axed the following November following a poor start to the season but Byram and Farke have been reunited two years on and the Whites full-back has given a glowing assessment of life under the German head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, says Byram, it is down to United’s players to maintain the necessary standards to take third-placed Leeds back to the Premier League where Byram says the club belongs.

LOVING IT: Leeds United full-back Sam Byram, above, under Whites boss Daniel Farke. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images.

“He’s brilliant to work with,” said Byram of Farke in an interview with the i. “His reputation, especially from the Championship and getting promoted in the past, speaks for itself. His style of play from Norwich and when he was managing out of the country (is excellent).

“His attention to detail is top notch, you can see that in the games and the way we try to play high pressing, high energy, attacking football. Day to day, him and his staff are great people to work with and it makes my job even more enjoyable. Every day I look forward to training and I think so far we have shown we are capable of. There’s some where we have fallen below our standards but it’s down to us to show our consistency is top level.”

Saluting United’s set up and fanbase, Byram added: “It’s a Premier League club when you look at the fanbase and size of it. Everywhere you go there’s a Leeds fan, whether it’s in this country or abroad but the Championship – I’ve said it before and other players and managers say the same thing – it’s such a tough league to get out of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad