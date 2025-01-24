Leeds United star given sweary 'new' chant by The Voice UK judge and Grammy winner LeAnn Rimes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
James signed for the Whites in August 2021 from bitter rivals Manchester United in a move that cost Leeds something in the region of £25m. A speedy winger, he was a favourite of Marcelo Bielsa’s but was sent out on loan to Fulham during the Jesse Marsch tenure. Leeds’ fall from the top flight saw James brought back for a Championship promotion bid last season and he shone, scoring 13 times and adding seven assists. This season he has continued to be a central figure for Daniel Farke’s league-leading side, with a further six goals and three assists.
Earlier this season supporters debuted a chant for the Welsh international focusing on his ability to be ‘here,’ ‘there,’ and ‘every ****ing where.’ But in one of the more bizarre twists of the season, even by Leeds United standards, LeAnn Rimes has put forward a new song idea for the winger in a Cameo video. Cameo allows fans to pay for bespoke videos from celebrities and Rimes’ video has ended up being shared by Whites supporters on Facebook.
In the video she greets ‘LUFC fans’ and then belts out her new chant, to the tune of September by Earth, Wind & Fire, singing: “Hey, hey, hey, Daniel James, he’s ****ing tremendous, Daniel James, tears up past defenders, Daniel James, never gives the ball away.” Rimes ends her video with: “Go Leeds United.” The video can be seen HERE on Facebook.
A separate Cameo video has emerged with rapper Vanilla Ice singing the same song, to the same tune and adding his own impromptu rap.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.