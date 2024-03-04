Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have slipped behind in the race for automatic promotion over the weekend, drawing with strugglers Huddersfield Town. Ipswich Town took full advantage of the Whites drawing to move two points ahead, though in a strange weekend, Leeds did manage to gain a poin on leaders Leicester City and are now within five points of the Foxes.

There is little rest, too, with Daniel Farke's men back in action on Tuesday night when they face Stoke City at Elland Road, where they remain unbeaten this season. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the Whites.

Gray warning

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes Archie Gray could do better then Manchester United amid talk of transfer interest from Old Trafford. “It’s a tough one because of the history and the rivalry between the sides, going back many, many years,” Goodman told MOT Leeds News.

“Being a member of the Gray family, I’m sure he’s fully up to speed with the dislike those two football clubs have. Whether it comes down to that remains to be seen. If I’m honest, at the moment he could probably get better options than Manchester United.“

Promotion prediction

Huddersfield and Leeds may have played out a fiery Yorkshide derby over the weekend, but Terriers star Michal Helik is not holding the rivalry against Leeds when it comes to his automatic promotion prediction.