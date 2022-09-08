Leeds United star given huge boost and faces new battle with Manchester City's Erling Haaland

Rodrigo topped the division’s goal scoring charts after the first three games of the season having netted a brace in the 2-2 draw at Southampton, either side of strikes in victories against Wolves and Chelsea at Elland Road.

After Leeds drew a blank in a 1-0 loss at Brighton, Rodrigo then dislocated his shoulder during the first half of the midweek 1-1 draw at home to Everton at the end of the month but the forward is one of eight nominees for the August best player award.

The competition is headed by Manchester City’s Erling Haaland who has since leapfrogged Rodrigo to sit top of the Golden Boot race.

NOMINATION: For Leeds United star Rodrigo. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

The nominees are completed by Arsenal duo Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard plus Brighton's Pascal Gross, Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic, Newcastle United keeper Nick Pope and Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha.

Fans can vote for their favourite via the EA SPORTS website until 12pm on Monday, September 12.