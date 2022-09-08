Leeds United star given huge boost and faces new battle with Manchester City's Erling Haaland
Leeds United ace Rodrigo has been nominated for the Premier League player of the month award for August and faces competition from seven other star men.
Rodrigo topped the division’s goal scoring charts after the first three games of the season having netted a brace in the 2-2 draw at Southampton, either side of strikes in victories against Wolves and Chelsea at Elland Road.
After Leeds drew a blank in a 1-0 loss at Brighton, Rodrigo then dislocated his shoulder during the first half of the midweek 1-1 draw at home to Everton at the end of the month but the forward is one of eight nominees for the August best player award.
The competition is headed by Manchester City’s Erling Haaland who has since leapfrogged Rodrigo to sit top of the Golden Boot race.
The nominees are completed by Arsenal duo Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard plus Brighton's Pascal Gross, Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic, Newcastle United keeper Nick Pope and Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha.
Fans can vote for their favourite via the EA SPORTS website until 12pm on Monday, September 12.
The public vote will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed next week.