Crysencio Summerville has revealed he felt duty-bound to look after Georginio Rutter and Willy Gnonto when they arrived at Leeds United thanks to the example set by now-departed stars.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Dutchman has emerged as a key part of Daniel Farke's first team three years after his arrival at the club from Feyenoord, scoring six goals and adding four assists in 12 Championship appearances so far this season. Summerville had to bide his time at the start, playing for the Under 21s initially and not making a Premier League debut until he had spent a calendar year at Elland Road.

Six top flight 2021/22 appearances were followed by 28 last season, 12 of which were starts, as he became a fully fledged member of the senior squad at Leeds. But this season he is one of the main men for Farke, starting 10 of 13 league outings and only missing out in three due to a groin problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His performances earned him a Player of the Month award from the club's fans and the repeated airing of a new song they came up with to honour him, particularly after his two goals inspired a come-from-behind victory at Norwich.

"It's a major boost for me and I hope I can continue playing well for the club," he told Leeds' official website.

"Leeds has the best fans and I want them to come to Elland Road, so I can hopefully create many more special moments for them. The comeback against Norwich, the scenes in the away end were crazy, I'm just happy that I could help the team with two goals, and then hearing my chant in the stadium, it was special."

Summerville was among those expected to attract transfer interest in the summer but when it came both he and the club were minded to stick together and though there is already noise about January, the winger says he's relishing life in the white shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To every young player, what I can say is, you have to enjoy every minute when you step on the pitch," he said.

STAR MEN - Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United celebrates with teammate Georginio Rutter after scoring the team's fourth goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

"I think I'm enjoying this year more, I want to return back with Leeds United to the Premier League, it's about fighting for every ball and every point."

Alongside Summerville in Leeds' attacking front four is another newly-found fan favourite in Rutter, whose dribbling ability and consistent chance-creation have plagued defences in the second tier. Together they have been potent, combining to cause problems and score important goals. Summerville, who is rarely seen before or after matches without close pal Willy Gnonto, is often spotted in conversation with Rutter when the team get off the coach at various stadia. Rutter was also a guest at Summerville's recent 22nd birthday bash.

The Dutchman was aware of the French striker before he signed from Hoffenheim for a club record fee in January and though they already shared a personal connection, he sensed a responsibility to help the new man to settle in because that was how the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, now at Manchester City and Barcelona, treated him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad