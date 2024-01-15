Leeds United made easy work of Cardiff City in South Wales on Saturday, improving their away form to keep the pressure on those above. Patrick Bamford , Daniel James and Georginio Rutter were all on target as the Whites romped to victory across the bridge.

The Whites haven't moved any closer to the top two, but it's important they continue to apply pressure with plenty of time remaining. Here we take a look at the latest Championship team of the week based on the player ratings issued by data experts WhoScored. Take a look below to see how Leeds are represented.