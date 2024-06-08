Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds player was due to make his return this week - but hasn’t.

Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev is again missing from the Bulgaria squad for Saturday afternoon’s international friendly.

Gruev played the full duration of last month’s Championship play-off final defeat to Southampton and then had international duty with Bulgaria on his agenda through two friendlies.

The 24-year-old was not named in the matchday squad for Tuesday’s friendly in Romania which ended in a goalless draw and the midfielder is again not involved for Saturday afternoon’s contest against hosts Slovenia which is a 2pm kick-off.

Gruev impressed for Leeds upon being handed a run in the first team in the second half of the season and the midfielder is reportedly wanted by several Premier League and Bundesliga sides, including Borussia Dortmund.