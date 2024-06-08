Leeds United star missing amid transfer links and reported interest from European giants

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 8th Jun 2024, 13:19 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2024, 15:48 BST
A Leeds player was due to make his return this week - but hasn’t.

Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev is again missing from the Bulgaria squad for Saturday afternoon’s international friendly.

Gruev played the full duration of last month’s Championship play-off final defeat to Southampton and then had international duty with Bulgaria on his agenda through two friendlies.

The 24-year-old was not named in the matchday squad for Tuesday’s friendly in Romania which ended in a goalless draw and the midfielder is again not involved for Saturday afternoon’s contest against hosts Slovenia which is a 2pm kick-off.

Gruev impressed for Leeds upon being handed a run in the first team in the second half of the season and the midfielder is reportedly wanted by several Premier League and Bundesliga sides, including Borussia Dortmund.

The German giants are believed to have sent scouting chief Sven Mislintat to watch Gruev in the play-off final.

