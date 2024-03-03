Leeds United star eyes Premier League future as 'extraordinary' Farke praised

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On-loan Leeds United defender Joe Rodon has dropped a major hint he could commit to a long-term stay at Elland Road.

The Tottenham Hotspur centre-back joined the Whites on a season-long loan deal in August and made his debut as a late substitute in a 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City less than 48 hours after putting pen to paper. Since that underwhelming start to life with Daniel Farke’s men, Rodon has gone on to become a key component of the Whites’ push for promotion back in the Premier League.

After playing the entire 90 minute of Saturday’s home draw at Huddersfield Town, Rodon has now made 36 appearances during the season and will be a major part of Farke’s attempts to guide Leeds to success throughout what will be a tense final quarter of the season.

As it stands, Rodon is set to return to Spurs at the end of the season - but the 26-year-old has suggested he could be open to staying at Elland Road in a recent interview with Welsh outlet Sgorio.

Sitting alongside Leeds and Wales team-mates Daniel James, Ethan Ampadu and Connor Roberts, the defender said: “Just playing of course is what everyone wants but I think all of us together, I think it would be a really nice kind of journey if we did get there (the Premier League). With the journeys we’ve all been on, now it’s all led us to this moment. I just think it would be great for the collective as well, all of us to be playing together in the Premier League.”

‘Extraordinary’ Farke praised by former Everton man

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Everton defender Andy Hinchcliffe has praised the impact Daniel Farke has made since he was appointed as Leeds United manager last summer.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke, pictured on the touchline at Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The former Norwich City boss was tasked with leading the Whites back into the Premier League at the first attempt after they were relegated from the top flight last season. After overseeing something of an overhaul of the squad he inherited, Farke has led the club to within touching distance of the automatic promotion places and that has earned the praise of Sky Sports pundit Hinchcliffe.