Leeds United are back in action on Monday after a dramatic Good Friday, at least as far as the Championship promotion race is concerned. Ipswich Town were the only team from the top four to take maximum points, seizing their opportunity to move to the top of the table.

The Whites would have liked to gain three points on Leicester City, who lost, but they had to settle for one, and they are now preparing to take on Hull City on Monday. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Summerville 'interest'

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in a deal for standout Whites star Crysencio Summerville. Interest in the Dutchman's services has felt inevitable amid superb form this season, form that continued with a mouth-watering strike on Friday night.

Now Football Insider claim Villa are 'very keen' on a deal for Summerville ahead of the summer. Though, Leeds know that they can strengthen their grip over the forward by securing promotion this season. Failure to land promotion would likely mean Summerville and others depart this summer, so plenty rests on securing a Premier League return.

Newsome calls for defensive change

Former Leeds defender Jon Newsome has called for Farke to stick with a certain centre-back pairing. He told the BBC: “It’s a little bit easy with hindsight but I think Liam Cooper has played a couple of times now and got caught. I don’t think he was great for the second goal and I think we look a better team when Ethan Ampadu is at the back with Joe Rodon.