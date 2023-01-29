Leeds United star excels faced with ultimate test but issue as massive gap is brutally exposed

Rick Passmoor's fourth tier Whites side navigated four rounds to book their place in the fourth round which presented a trip to the competition's record winners and one of the best teams in the women's game in Arsenal. The Gunners dominated from the off and went ahead in the tenth minute when Caitlin Foord netted from close range as Leeds were unable to clear a Gunners corner.

The hosts continued to be camped in the Whites half and doubled their lead three minutes later through Kathrine Kuhl following another corner. Kuhl was played in behind the back line and produced a low shot that deflected past Whites keeper Carrie Simpson.

Arsenal's England captain Leah Williamson continued to pull the strings from the back and Leeds struggled to get out of their own half but the Whites dug in to keep the scoreline at 2-0 approaching the half hour mark. The contest was attack versus defence as Leeds tried to frustrate the Gunners with a low block but three fine saves from the superb Whites stopper Simpson kept the hosts out.

HEROICS: From Leeds United Women keeper Carrie Simpson in Sunday's Women's FA Cup fourth round clash at Arsenal Women as Caitlin Foord fires the Gunners ahead despite Simpson's efforts. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Yet Arsenal were awarded a dubious looking penalty four minutes before the break following what was deemed a Rachel Hindle trip and Kim Little thumped home a clinical effort into the bottom left corner. Arsenal took off Williamson, Foord and Giovana Queiroz during the half-time break but the pattern of the contest continued after the interval with more determined Leeds defending helping keep the Gunners at bay in their search for a fourth.

But the hosts added to their tally two minutes before the hour mark as Lina Hurtig provided a bullet header finish to convert from a corner as Leeds again conceded from a set piece. Another solid Simpson save prevented a fifth goal in the 70th minute but the Gunners netted from yet another set piece shortly afterwards as Jennifer Beattie headed home from another corner.

Arsenal added a sixth goal three minutes later as Stina Blackstenius netted from close range after a neat through ball and Blackstenius doubled her tally two minutes later by netting Arsenal's seventh goal from close range following a cross from the left. The onslaught continued and Michelle Agyemang applied a neat finish to make it 8-0 in the 80th minute following up a shot which had crashed back off the post.