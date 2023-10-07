Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds are approaching the Robins contest sat in sixth place after Wednesday night’s victory at home to Queens Park Rangers in which a single Crysencio Summerville strike ultimately proved enough despite the late attempts of the Rs to equalise.

Daniel Farke’s side will now look for a second win in the space of four days in Saturday’s hosting of Bristol City, ahead of which Cooper has highlighted the importance of Leeds “grinding out” results which the captain says was important to Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites going up in the summer of 2020.

"As we all know, the Championship is a long season and at times you have to grind out results as we did against Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday night,” wrote Cooper. “When I look back on our 2019-20 promotion season, while there were lots of games that we played really good football in, there were also many occasions where we had to dig deep and see out narrow victories and I think sometimes people forget that.”

COMPARISON: Drawn by Leeds United captain Liam Cooper, above. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.