Leeds United star draws promotion team comparison with Whites warning
Leeds are approaching the Robins contest sat in sixth place after Wednesday night’s victory at home to Queens Park Rangers in which a single Crysencio Summerville strike ultimately proved enough despite the late attempts of the Rs to equalise.
Daniel Farke’s side will now look for a second win in the space of four days in Saturday’s hosting of Bristol City, ahead of which Cooper has highlighted the importance of Leeds “grinding out” results which the captain says was important to Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites going up in the summer of 2020.
"As we all know, the Championship is a long season and at times you have to grind out results as we did against Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday night,” wrote Cooper. “When I look back on our 2019-20 promotion season, while there were lots of games that we played really good football in, there were also many occasions where we had to dig deep and see out narrow victories and I think sometimes people forget that.”
Looking ahead to today’s visit of Bristol City – which marks the last game before the international break – Cooper admitted: “The last thing want is to be stewing on a negative result for two weeks. As all the lads did on Wednesday, we’ll all be doing our everything today to get the win.”