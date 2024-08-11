Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Junior Firpo has delivered his verdict on a missed Leeds United chance.

Leeds United left back Junior Firpo has issued an upbeat message reflecting on Saturday’s hectic 3-3 draw against Portsmouth with a concluding Whites view.

Leeds dominated the weekend’s Championship opener at home to newly-promoted Portsmouth in which Daniel Farke’s Whites created a host of chances yet a madcap game ultimately ended in a 3-3 draw.

The Whites were denied by the crossbar on three separate occasions in the opening minutes yet Farke’s side ended up needing a 95th-minute equaliser from Brenden Aaronson to rescue a point.

Even then, there was still time for one more golden chance for Leeds to bag a winner as Jayden Bogle slipped in Aaronson one on one yet the American sent his low shot the wrong side of the post to dramatic gasps inside Elland Road.

It meant Leeds failed in their bid to start their new promotion quest with a victory yet Firpo has saluted the performance which he says nine times out of ten would win the game. Ultimately, though, ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup visit of Middlesbrough, the left back concluded “that’s football.”

Taking to social media platform X, Firpo wrote: “Not the result we wanted, out of ten times we would win that game the other nine. But that’s football, see you Wednesday.”