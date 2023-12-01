Leeds United star delivers exciting verdict on Whites attack with confident automatics message

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summer striker signing Piroe bagged his seventh goal for Leeds in Wednesday night’s Championship hosting of his former side Swansea City who suffered a 3-1 defeat as Leeds took their divisional goals tally to 31 from 18 games.

Only second-placed Ipswich Town (39), leaders Leicester City (32) and mid-table Norwich City (32) have scored more and Leeds also boast the division’s third best defensive record in conceding just 18 times.

Conceding just once cost Leeds in their sole blip from their last five fixtures in last weekend’s clash at relegation-battling Rotherham United who held the Whites to a 1-1 draw after United squandered a host of openings in front of goal.

CONFIDENCE: From Leeds United star Joel Piroe who says there is plenty more to come from his side as an attacking force. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Piroe, though, says there is much more to come from his side as an attacking force as relationships continue to develop, declaring that Leeds can be more “deadly” as he reflected on his first three months at Elland Road.

"I am very happy here and I think I have settled in well with all the guys,” Piroe told the YEP. "We are starting to really understand each other and we know what we want from each other and I think it's working better every day. And I still think we can create more, be more deadly. But we are creating enough chances so I think we are on the right track here."

Wednesday night’s victory against Swansea took Leeds back up to third place on a night when leaders Leicester were held to a 1-1 draw at bottom side Sheffield Wednesday. The Whites consequently trimmed the gap to the top of the division to eight points but Leeds remain seven points adrift of the division’s automatic promotion places and second-placed Ipswich Town who won again in midweek with a 3-1 triumph at home to Millwall.

Piroe, though, issued a confident message when quizzed about the gap to the top two and whether Leeds could overhaul them.