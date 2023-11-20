Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville has been awarded PFA Championship Fans' Player of the Month for October, beating off competition from an Elland Road teammate and various other promotion-chasing players.

The Whites' winger has been recognised as October's Player of the Month for the second time after scooping the separate SkyBet Championship award for the same month, prior to the international break.

October saw the Dutch winger finish with a total of five goals and three assists from five matches.

Having amassed eight separate goal contributions across those five outings, no player has had a hand in more Championship goals than the Leeds attacker, whose 11 for the season is joint-highest alongside Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - who was also nominated for both awards.

The 22-year-old was especially effective in Leeds' 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town, helping defeat their Yorkshire rivals with two goals and two assists during the first half at Elland Road on October 28.

"Summerville has collected the prize for the first time, beating out Leeds teammate Dan James along with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Leif Davis, Perry Ng and Seny Dieng," a PFA statement read on Monday afternoon.

On his initial win, Summerville said: “I feel good, it’s a boost for me and the team.

“I hope I can keep going now and let the people and team enjoy it, I want to help the team even more.”